Armando Alejandro Montalvo — the individual infamously known for his violent encounters and bizarre behavior outside the WWE Performance Center — has once again drawn attention after making an outlandish and baseless claim involving current WWE star Liv Morgan.

In a recent Facebook post, Montalvo alleged that he was being stalked by Liv Morgan, flipping the script on years of reports detailing his own disturbing fixation with WWE personalities. In his post, Montalvo wrote that he was “hoping for a better picture of her,” claiming she was “actually stalking me and following me around.”

The statement has no factual basis and appears to be another instance of Montalvo’s increasingly erratic online behavior. Earlier this year, Morgan herself was the victim of a legitimate stalking incident, when an unrelated man was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center during a live NXT taping. The suspect in that case was later charged and taken into custody, with WWE working closely alongside law enforcement to ensure Morgan’s safety.

Montalvo’s name, unfortunately, has become synonymous with one of WWE’s most unsettling real-life security situations. His history with the company stretches back nearly a decade, marked by repeated trespassing incidents, online threats, and bizarre social media activity that frequently blends grandiose religious statements with delusional commentary about WWE performers.

The most infamous episode occurred in 2015, when Montalvo was shot by police outside the Performance Center after refusing to comply with law enforcement commands and allegedly charging at officers. The incident left him seriously injured and led to multiple charges, though that did little to stop his sporadic online rants in the years that followed.

Given his track record, WWE continues to treat any resurfacing of Montalvo’s name — especially when linked to their talent — with the utmost seriousness. The company has long maintained heightened security around its Orlando facility following previous threats and trespassing attempts.

A clip of Montalvo’s recent post, which sparked renewed public concern, can be seen below: