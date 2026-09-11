A live-action movie based on WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter’s fictional military character is officially in the works.

Sgt. Slaughter, real name Robert Remus, surfaced on social media to announce the project while sharing a teaser scene from the upcoming film.

“To all my incredible, loyal wrestling and G.I. Joe fan base…This is Robert Remus, aka: Sgt Slaughter and I am very excited to announce, that a live-action movie, a story based on my fictional military character, is in the works,” he wrote.

The pro wrestling legend noted that bringing the Sgt. Slaughter character to the big screen is something he has envisioned for quite some time.

“It is something that I’ve visualized & worked tirelessly, to have one day, arrive to the Paramount, the silver screen,” Slaughter continued.

Slaughter then asked his longtime wrestling and G.I. Joe fans to support the project by watching and sharing the teaser.

“I hope you will stand by me, as you have throughout my career, as I humbly and respectfully ask you, my dedicated and devoted supporters to watch this ‘teaser scene’ and I kindly request that you share it and leave a comment, so I know you’re here.”

He concluded, “Stay tuned, more information will follow. Thank you, to all of you, my universe and allegiance, for your time and consideration. This means more to me, than you will ever know.”

Additional details regarding the movie, including a title, cast and potential release date, have yet to be announced.