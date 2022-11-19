The November 22 edition of AEW Dark was taped on Friday from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ before AEW Rampage hits the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping, which will also air on future episodes after November 22:

* Taz and Excalibur were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

* Emi Sakura defeated Tiara James

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Kevin Matthews

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson and LSG. Garcia made Tomlinson tap to the Dragon Sleeper

* Zack Clayton defeated Chris Wild

* Jake Hager defeated Bryce Donovan

* Rush defeated Leon Ruffin

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno defeated The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss

* Brian Cage defeated Tony Deppen

* Angelico defeated Hagane Shinnou in his AEW debut

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson defeated Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney and Steven Josifi

* Willow Nightingale defeated Marina Shafir

* Hikaru Shida defeated Layla Luciano

* Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. Ethan Page was on commentary with Taz and Excalibur. Page yelled at Hardy for using the Twist of Fate

* Tay Melo defeated Skye Blue

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

