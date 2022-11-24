The November 25 Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:

* AAA & IWGP World Tag Team Champions FTR retained their ROH World Tag Team Titles over Top Flight. The Gunns had a staredown with FTR after the match

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society came to the ring. Jericho declared himself the greatest ROH champion of all-time. He went on until Claudio Castagnoli interrupted, saying he must beat Jericho to get the title back. Castagnoli challenged Jericho to a title match but Jericho denied him because Castagnoli has nothing he’s interested in. Matt Menard proposed a stipulation where Castagnoli will have to join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses. Castagnoli accepted the stipulation, and the match was made for ROH Final Battle

* Darby Allin defeated Anthony Henry

* Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata

* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Dark Order. The match started with Alex Reynolds and John Silver, but 10 later ran in and joined them, but ended up turning on Silver. Rush then beat Silver up, and pinned him for the win. 10 attacked Evil Uno, unmasked him, and left him laying while an upset -1 watched from the stage. Rush and 10 put Reynolds through a table at ringside, from the apron. 10 approached -1 on the stage, yelled at him, and then threw the mask at his feet to end the show

This special edition of Rampage will have a special start time of 4pm ET on TNT.

