The December 23 Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Courtesy of Aaron Newman and Brady Fish, below are live spoilers:

* Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are eon commentary

* Top Flight and AR Fox won the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale for $300,000. The other teams were Rush, Dralistico and Preston Vance; The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian; AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor; Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta; Ari Daivari, Josh Woods and Tony Nese; Serpentico, Luther and Angelico; Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver. The match started with Best Friends, La Facción Ingobernable, plus Butcher, Blade and Sabian. The Blackpool Combat Club and The Dark Order entered next, followed by Serpentico, Luther and Angelico, then Daivari, Woods and Nese. Fox and Top Flight were out last. The match came down to Fox and Top Flight with The Blackpool Combat Club. Despite The Dark Order asking him to stay in the back, Adam Page came out to attack Moxley until security got in between them. Page hit a big dive to the floor. Castagnoli was left alone with Top Flight and they ended up getting the win after the double teams became too much for him to fight off. Top Flight and Fox are the winners of the $300,000

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz came to the ring for a promo. They issued a challenge to The House of Black to come out and fight, saying they previously sent a contract to The House of Black for a match, but it wasn’t sent back to them. The lights went out and came back up to Julia Hart on the stage. She introduced a video of Malakai Black, who warned that they will be coming to fight Kingston and Ortiz in due time. Black attempted to stir things up between Kingston and Ortiz by questioning how loyal Ortiz is, teasing that Ortiz may be under the influence of The House of Black. The segment ended with Kingston and Ortiz arguing in the ring

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill squashed Vertvixen in a Title Eliminator match. Cargill got the pin with her pump kick

* Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal defeated Billy Gunn and AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens. Gunn took a low blow and a Lethal Injection for the pin

