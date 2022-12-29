The December 30 New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are live spoilers:

* AEW President Tony Khan came out to announce that Paul Wight will be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Wight joins Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Kip Sabian at the announce table

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Trent Beretta. The finish saw Penelope Ford distract Beretta. Kip Sabian had been on commentary and was causing issues between the Best Friends

* Kip Sabian defeated an enhancement talent. Sabian won the squash by using Orange Cassidy’s Orange Punch

* Jon Moxley came to the ring for an interview with Tony Schiavone. He bragged about making Adam Page sleep like a baby with the concussion he gave him. He said Blackpool Combat Club delivers better than anyone else in AEW, and when the bell rings they don’t care about anyone’s safety. He knocked Hangman for not being able to get cleared because he’s hurt, but Moxley has been hurt for more than a decade but keeps fighting. Moxley challenged Page to face him at the January 11 Dynamite in Los Angeles, if he can get cleared

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over Kiera Hogan. Red Velvet walked out on Cargill and Leila Grey

* Swerve Strickland defeated ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match, the main event. This match went long and some of the crowd had already left before it began. Swerve hit a low blow and the JML Driver for the pin. The Mogul Affiliates were at ringside for Strickland

