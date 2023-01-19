The January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:

* Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page in the opener. Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy watched from ringside. FTW Champion Hook came out to support Jungle Boy. At one point Jungle Boy went for a Code Red but Page grabbed Hardy’s hair to save himself. Hardy shoved Page away, and this allowed Jungle Boy to hit the Code Red for the pin. Page confronted Hardy after the match and said Hardy owes him now. Page issued a challenge for Dynamite – Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Page and Hardy

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz were interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone, but they came out with separate entrances. It was played up how The House of Black has stirred things up between Ortiz and Kingston. Fans got behind Kingston and this just added to Ortiz being angry. Ortiz wasn’t happy over Kingston not talking to him man-to-man backstage. Ortiz said their trainer Homicide would be mad at him. He also called Kingston a fake tough guy, but Kingston responded with a steel chair. Kingston beat Ortiz down and left

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack. Lots of power moves, and back & forth action here. Prince Nana was at ringside with Cage

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Leila Gray defeated The Vanity Twins (Jaida and Jordyn)

* Action Andretti defeated Daniel Garcia

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.

