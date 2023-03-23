AEW taped matches for the March 25 edition of Rampage on Wednesday night at the Cable Dahmer Center in Independence, Missouri, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Rampage usually airs on Fridays, but the show is airing on Saturday this week due to soccer coverage on TNT. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Josh F:

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs retained over Penta El Zero M in the opener

* Ricky Starks came to the ring to address Juice Robinson. Juice came to the ring and a brawl broke out. The crowd chanted for a match but security held them back

* AEW World Trios Champion Brody King defeated Jake Hager. Anna Jay attacked Julia Hart after the match and they fought

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Leila Grey. Mark Sterling continued to taunt Taya and tried to serve the Cease & Desist order for Road to Valhalla/Jaded, so she hit him with Road to Valhalla after the match

* The Acclaimed defeated The Kingdom in the main event

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET via TNT, but this week the show will air on Saturday due to soccer coverage on TNT.

