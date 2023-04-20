The April 22 edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Jackson Probst:

* Jon Moxley defeated Christopher Daniels

* The Hardys, FTW Champion Hook and Isiah Kassidy came out to talk about Jeff Hardy’s return and The Firm Deletion Match at the Hardy Compound. Stokely Hathaway interrupted on the screen and demanded full details on The Firm Deletion Match. Matt Hardy said when the time is right, he will reveal all

* Julia Hart defeated Kiera Hogan. Heavy boos during this match were due to security confiscating a beach ball in the crowd

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal defeated Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Slim J

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo retained over Dralistico in the main event. Great match

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT, but this week’s show will air on Saturday at 10pm due to the NHL Playoffs.

