The April 28 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Collin Fairchild:

* Jay White and Juice Robinson defeated Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks

* Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm did backstage promos taunting Willow Nightingale, Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. The Outcasts wore t-shirts with photos of Baker’s black eye. Saraya vs. Willow was announced for the May 3 Dynamite

* Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee defeated Freddie Pierce and Cha-Cha Charlie. After the match, The Mogul Affiliates came out and taunted Naturally Limitless

* Anna Jay defeated Ashley D’Amboise. After the match, the lights went out, allowing Julia Hart a sneak attack on Jay from behind. They brawled at ringside until security broke it up

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeated Ryzin and two more enhancement wrestlers. The Acclaimed and Gunn did pre-match promos

* Jay Lethal defeated AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler. Mark Briscoe was the special ringside enforcer but there were shenanigans. Cash had partner Dax Harwood in his corner, while Lethal had Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT, but this week’s show will air at 5:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs.

