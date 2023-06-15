The June 16 edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Clayton Miller:

* Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are on commentary

* Aubrey Edwards, Mark Briscoe and Papa Briscoe defeated Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Aubrey hit Lethal with a guitar shot, then won with a Figure Four on Karen

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Trish Adora

* United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb) defeated CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor)

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Bandido in the main event

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.

