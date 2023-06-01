The June 2 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA. Below are spoilers:

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo retained over Dralistico and Komander in a Triple Threat

* ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata retained over Lee Moriarty. After the match, Daniel Garcia came out to face off with Shibata

* NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale retained over Emi Sakura

* NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. retained over Action Andretti

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.

