The September 16 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY after AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Jim Ross, Excalibur and Chris Jericho are on commentary

* Darby Allin defeated Matt Hardy. After the match, Allin went to the back and then the lights out. They came back on and Julia Hart was in the ring with Hardy, with Brody King attacking him from behind. King challenged Sting and Allin to come fight, saying just because they cut the head off the snake, there is still venom in the fangs. Allin and Sting accepted a challenge for a No DQ match next week against King and Buddy Matthews

* Tony Schiavone interviewed ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. Wheeler Yuta came out with him. Castagnoli talked about the Blackpool Combat Club being a family and said Yuta will get the ROH Pure Title back, and Bryan Danielson will win the AEW World Title at the Grand Slam Dynamite. Claudio praised AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood for last week’s match. Chris Jericho interrupted from commentary and bragged about The Jericho Appreciation Society, and said the one promotion he’s never held the World Title is ROH. Jericho now wants “ocho” World Titles because seven isn’t enough. He challenged Claudio to a match for the Grand Slam Dynamite, and Claudio accepted

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill cut a backstage promo about how there is no competition left for her. Diamante issued a challenge for next week and said she will not be alone in New York City

* Penelope Ford defeated Willow Nightingale with the Muta Lock

* Ethan Page squashed Danhausen. Stokely Hathaway was at ringside for Page

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe retained over Josh Woods. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese were at ringside for Woods. Joe had to knock Nese out when he tried to interfere towards the end of the match. He then hit the Musclebuster for the pin. After the match, Woods and Nese attacked Joe until AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made the save. They went to attack Sterling but Nese and Woods pulled him to safety. Joe and Wardlow briefly faced off and then had a show of respect. After the show went off the air, Joe thanked the crowd and praised Wardlow. He said they like to kick ass so they will face “everyone Sterling has” on next week’s Grand Slam Rampage, believed to be Nese and Woods, possibly with Sterling or someone else on the team. Joe said their battle cry has been heard so they are bringing war to every arena they come to because “we run things now.” This was the end of the segment. The fans chanted “WardJoe” during the promo

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

