The September 30 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA after AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were on commentary

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed retained in a Triple Threat over The Butcher and The Blade, and Private Party. Anthony Bowens pinned The Blade for the win

* Jamie Hayter defeated Willow Nightingale. Rebel and Britt Baker were at ringside with Hayter

* Lee Moriarty defeated Fuego Del Sol. Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey were at ringside for Moriarty. Morrissey hit a chokeslam on Fuego after the match

* Ryan Nemeth came to the ring and cut a heel promo on Philadelphia. He took shots at ECW but FTW Champion Hook interrupted. Hook beat Nemeth down and left him laying with the Redrum. The Trustbusters came out and left an envelope for Hook on the stage. Hook marched right back to the back but stopped and picked up the envelope

* Rush defeated John Silver. Rush and Andrade El Idolo then beat down Silver and Alex Reynolds. The Dark Order ran in but so did The Butcher and The Blade. “Hangman” Adam Page finally ran out and cleared the ring to end the show

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

