Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live WWE Fastlane coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. The event will take place live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37.

It should be noted that WWE is no longer advertising Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman. WWE originally announced the match last Monday, but then pulled it from the Fastlane preview some time during the week. The match was then advertised again during Friday’s go-home edition of SmackDown, but now it has been pulled from the listing again.

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Special Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Edge

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

May have been pulled from the card.

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

