Impact Wrestling taped matches and segments from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida earlier tonight. Below are full spoilers for upcoming episodes:

* Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian in a match taped for Before The Impact

* Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon (fka Konnor of The Ascension) in a match taped for Before The Impact

* Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt are on commentary

EPISODE ONE:

* Jake Something defeated Chris Bey. After the match, The Guerrillas of Destiny came out and attacked Something until Mike Bailey made the save. Jay White then came out and beat Bailey up. The Bullet Club stood tall to end the segment

* The Honor No More wrestlers were seen in the crowd now. Chris Sabin, Rhino, Josh Alexander and Eddie Edwards hit the ring to stop the ROH guys from coming in. Scott D’Amore came out and had words with Maria Kanellis on the mic while the two teams taunted each other. D’Amore announced a 5 vs. 5 match for No Surrender. Sabin doesn’t want to wait until then and will face PCO tonight. D’Amore said the 5 guys do not represent ROH and do not work there, but men like ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin do represent ROH. If the ROH guys win at No Surrender, they can stay in Impact Wrestling

* The Knockouts are all surrounding the ring. Gail Kim is in the ring. Knockouts Champion Mickie James is introduced and she will face Tasha Steelz at No Surrender. Mickie talks about making history at No Surrender and winning the WWE Royal Rumble, and winning another title at WrestleMania 38. Mickie gives props to ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo but Deonna takes offense and leaves the ringside area. Chelsea Green enters the ring and puts over Mickie. Tasha reminds Mickie how she’s beaten her twice. Tasha and Savannah Evans try to attack Mickie and Chelsea but they get the upperhand and stood tall

* Brian Myers came to the ring with Zicky Dice, VSK and several Florida indie wrestlers. Myers did commentary while W. Morrissey dominated 9 wrestlers in a Handicap Match. After the match, Myers confronted Morrissey, allowing Impact World Champion Moose to attack Morrissey from behind

* Jonah defeated Johnny Swinger. After the match, Jonah went to attack Swinger until The Decay came out and he left

* PCO defeated Chris Sabin. Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent and Maria Kanellis were at ringside with PCO, while Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Rich Swann and Josh Alexander were at ringside for Sabin. The Impact wrestlers were ejected from ringside during the match for interference. After PCO got the win, the Impact wrestlers came back out and attacked the ROH wrestlers but once again Edwards was the last one to come out and the only one to never make any contact with the ROH guys

EPISODE TWO:

* Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to become the new Impact Digital Media Champion. Cardona hesitated throughout the match when he had to do moves on Grace. He finally snapped and turned heel, hitting the Reboot for a close count. Cardona tried to use the belt but the referee took it from him. He then hit Grace with a steel chair while the referee had his back turned, and finished her off with the Radio Silence. Cardona posed on the ramp and flipped the crowd off

* Ring announcer Bobby Cruise introduced ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin to the crowd. Ian Riccaboni was brought out for commentary on the next match

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Steve Maclin by DQ after Maclin refused to break a hold on the ropes. This was a non-title match and not under Pure Rules. After the match, the Honor No More wrestlers came out and faced off with Gresham but he backed off. Matt Taven grabbed Riccaboni but Josh Alexander made the save

* Josh Alexander defeated Vincent. The Honor No More guys were at ringside. The Impact wrestlers came down during the match to even the odds but the ROH guys got the upperhand. After the match, Kenny King came in from the crowd and helped the ROH guys, then joined them. Matt Taven warned that more wrestlers were coming from ROH

* Bhupinder Singh Gujjar defeated John Skyler

* Masha Slamovich defeated Casey Lennox

* ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Santana Garrett. After the match, the Honor No More group made their way through the crowd while Purrazzo was celebrating, but they didn’t come into the ring

* Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green ended in a No Contest. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans were on commentary. Green went to the top rope at one point, but Steelz and Evans threw a trash can and trash at her. This led to a brawl, but Evans and Steelz ran away. James and Green left together

* The Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, Guerrillas of Destiny) defeated Jake Something, Mike Bailey, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. After the match, The Bullet Club was confronted by Violent By Design and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to end the taping. This match may have been a part of the first episode taped tonight

(H/T to Dakota Cohen, PWInsider and Jimmy Blu for tonight’s spoilers)

