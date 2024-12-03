As expected, “The Man” is in the building.

At the ongoing WWE at Netflix Headquarters press event in Los Angeles, CA. today for the first big national and international promotional push towards the move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix starting on January 6, Becky Lynch is among those in attendance.

According to those in attendance at the significant mainstream media WWE on Netflix press event, it is mostly the Hollywood industry media assembled, and thus, you can expect more featured articles than usual in the weeks to come from the likes of The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and the like.

As of this writing, they are listening to a live discussion with Netflix executives, as well as WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Additionally, multiple WWE Superstars advertised to appear have yet to show up. Among those expected today are Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, The Miz, Bianca Belair and others.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)