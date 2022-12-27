Thanks to Delquane Milner for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City:

* Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick on Vinci for the win. This was a hard-hitter

* Hit Row (Ashante “Thee Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy) defeated Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega) in mixed tag team action. Adonis pinned Wilde to win. Vega also jumped onto the back of Top Dolla at one point. Hit Row had family/friends at ringside. This was a fun match

* Jinder Mahal came out to cut a heel promo on how he was left out of the WWE Intercontinental Match planned for later tonight. He issued an open challenge to anyone in the back

* Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal. Wyatt was advertised but no one knew he would be wrestling. This received a huge pop from the crowd. Wyatt won with Sister Abigail. More details and photos/videos can be found here

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained in a Ladder Match over Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. This was an insane match. GUNTHER, Kingston and Escobar were standouts, but really everyone held their own. GUNTHER fought with Moss for the ladder, but GUNTHER chopped him away to grab the title. Match of the night so far, easily

* Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak. This was lengthy but good, even though the crowd seemed bored at times. Kross hugged his grandmother at ringside after the match

* Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler in a NYC Street Fight. Morgan leg dropped Baszler on top of a table for the pin, and the table did not break

* Braun Strowman came out with a promo on The Bloodline. Sami Zayn interrupted and claimed he wasn’t cleared to compete. This led to…

* Braun Strowman defeated Solo Sikoa by DQ when The Bloodline attacked Strowman. Sikoa was over huge for his MSG debut, as were Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Kevin Owens saved Strowman and then ripped Zayn on the mic. Owens issued a challenge for the main event…

* Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match. Great way to send the crowd home happy

