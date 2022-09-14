The September 20 edition of WWE NXT is currently being taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Thanks to Tara for sending us the following live spoilers:

* Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to tie their Best of 3 Series, 1-1

* Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was at ringside

* The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid come out to the ring for a promo. A masked person with a hoodie on is seen watching from the back of the crowd. This may have been the person seen getting a smiley button from The Dyad in the background of a backstage segment earlier this month that also featured Kiana James and Arianna Grace. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade interrupt and challenge The Dyad to a match

* The Dyad defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

