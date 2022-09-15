The September 27 edition of WWE NXT is currently being taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Thanks to Tara for sending us the following live spoilers to air on September 27:

* Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes to open the episode. The masked woman in the red hoodie from last week’s taping (taped earlier tonight) is shown in the crowd again, this time sitting down

* Sol Ruca made her main show debut with a win over Amari Miller

* Nikkita Lyons defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter. Zoey Stark and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance were at ringside

* Ilja Dragunov comes to the ring to a big pop. He takes the mic…

Our correspondent had to stop texting live spoilers until they are outside of the building. We will have the rest of the results shortly…

