The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Below are full spoilers:

* Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a No DQ match. Morgan smashed Deville through a pile of steel chairs using ObLivion

* LA Knight defeated Ricochet. Knight hit on ring announcer Samantha Irvin before the match, which upset Ricochet as they are in a relationship. Knight used the ropes for assistance with the pin

* There was an in-ring brawl between Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day and The Brawling Brutes. The Usos came to the ring to cut a promo about their title reign, but they were interrupted by The New Day, who said they were predicting The Brawling Brutes to win the titles at WWE Crown Jewel, but said if The Usos win, they will be waiting. Ridge Holland and Butch ran out to attack The Usos, and The New Day got involved. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa hit the ring to help The Usos, and the segment ended with The Bloodline leaving everyone laid out

* Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya. Baszler choked Natalya out, and left her with a full bloody nose. It was said that the bloody nose “seemed televised on purpose” and was “pretty bloody”

* Braun Strowman vs. 5 local enhancement wrestlers didn’t happen as Strowman plowed through them all instead. MVP watched the action from ringside as he set the match up. Strowman ended the segment with three powerslams to MVP. Omos was not there

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Rey Mysterio in the main event

* It’s likely segments and interviews will be inserted into the broadcast

