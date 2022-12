The December 23 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX is being taped tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Thanks to Phillip Estes for the following live spoilers:

Live spoilers will begin shortly. You can click here for the planned line-up.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.