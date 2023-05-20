The May 26 WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX is being taped tonight at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Below are live spoilers, courtesy of reader Pat Bailey:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Sheamus thanks to an assist from Pretty Deadly

* Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi defeated Bayley and IYO SKY. The tension continued within Damage CTRL as miscommunication caused Bayley and SKY to lose

* Cameron Grimes defeated Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Baron Corbin attacked Grimes after the match

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair came out to discuss Night of Champions. Asuka’s music hit and Belair got ready, but then Asuka attacked from behind. A brawl broke out until Belair got the upperhand and they were separated

* LA Knight defeated Rick Boogs with The Street Profits on commentary. Knight had words for The Profits after the match

* AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross. Scarlett tried to interfere but Mia Yim stopped her and they briefly went at it at ringside

* The KO Show ends with The Bloodline taking out Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Jimmy Uso was not with them, but the segment closed with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns holding up both of the tag titles. Solo Sikoa stood next to him and a conflicted Jey Uso stood behind

