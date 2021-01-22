WWE is taped the Superstar Spectacle event at the ThunderDome from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL earlier today. This event will air next Tuesday night in India, and at 9:30am ET on the WWE Network. Below are full spoilers:

* The show opens with promos for various Indian Superstars, including The Bollywood Boyz, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Kavita Devi, Jeet Rama, Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer, and Dilsher Shanky. They also air Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37 promos

* Jinder Mahal makes his return and comes out to speak to the crowd. He congratulates Indians for Republic Day (which is when this airs, on January 26), and asks everyone to blow the roof off the ThunderDome so WWE will give India a weekly TV show, and to tweet their support for a potential weekly show in India

* Michael Cole is out for commentary

* The New Day’s Xavier Woods and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E are out first to open the actual show taping. Cole says The New Day is here for a special Bhangra performance. They wish a Happy Republic Day to Indians. They do their usual promo and mention that they have special plans. The Street Profits interrupt and Montez Ford apparently fumbled his promo some. All four then announce a special “Spinning Canvas” performance. A Dhol Beater comes out followed by several dancers for a Bhangra performance. After the Bhangra performance, all four Superstars have a dance party in the ring with some Bollywood-style dancing

* The official opening of the broadcast is taped now. The Indian National Anthem is played. Triple H narrates a special video focused on how India has been an important part of the WWE Universe. They show visits from WWE Superstars like John Cena, Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, Triple H in front of the Taj Mahal, and others. Triple H also talks about India’s history related to pro wrestling, with clips of traditional Indian wrestling followed by clips of wrestlers like The Great Khali, The Bollywood Boyz, Jinder Mahal, and others. Triple H then introduces the new crop of Indian stars that are in WWE developmental or WWE NXT – Jeet Rama, Indus Sher, Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer, Dilsher Shanky, and Kavita Devi

* Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Shoraz Ali are on commentary now

* NXT Champion Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj. Balor won with a Coup de Grace and the 1916 DDT. Balor offered a handshake out of respect after the match

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher vs. Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz is announced for later

* Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky defeated King Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler. The finish saw Mysterio hit the Splash from Heaven off Shanky’s shoulders to pin Cesaro

* AJ Styles defeated Jeet Rama. The finish saw Omos help Styles avoid a belly-to-belly suplex from the second rope. Styles then hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the win. One highlight was Rama breaking the Calf Crusher by driving AJ into the mat

* Sareena Sandhu and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Natalya. The finish came when Natalya had Sareena in the Sharpshooter. Flair took out Bayley at ringside with a big boot, then saved Sareena with a Natural Selection. Sareena then pinned Natalya for the win

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair comes out to introduce the main event but he’s interrupted by Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz. Mahal does a heel promo but is interrupted by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who introduces Indus Sher.

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher defeated Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz. The finish saw Indus Sher take out The Bollywood Boyz. McIntyre then hit a Claymore on Mahal, and Indus Sher hit their finisher for the pin

After the main event, McIntyre and Triple H posed in the ring with the various Indian Superstars. They all celebrated and had garlands bestowed on them as Superstar Spectacle ended

