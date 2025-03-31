Rock band Living Colour, who are best known to WWE fans as the group that performs CM Punk’s “Cult of Personality” theme song, announced via their official website at LivingColour.com that they will be performing live “during WrestleMania 41 Week” in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Get ready, Vegas,” the announcement read. “We’re excited to announce we’re performing April 18th – 9pm at the Fremont Street Experience during WrestleMania 41 week!”

Naturally, with the band performing in the same city and location just one night before WWE’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” and with them directly mentioning it being WrestleMania 41 Week in their official announcement, speculation has been spreading like wildfire about the group appearing at Allegiant Stadium to perform Punk’s theme live for his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

As noted, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is scheduled to headline WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19.

Make sure to join us here on 4/19 and 4/20 for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.