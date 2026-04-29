Lizzy Rain is still soaking it all in after officially stepping onto the WWE NXT stage for the first time.

Rain made her NXT debut this week in a match against Nikkita Lyons, and the moment clearly left a lasting impression on the rising star.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Rain admitted the experience was overwhelming as she reflected on her journey to WWE television.

“I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “It’s what I’ve, what I’ve always wanted, what I’ve worked the last few years on the indies for, what all my heartbreak was for when I had a knee surgery, It just means so much to be on WWE TV. It just absolutely blows my mind. I just thought I’d never get there. I did, hands on heart, thought I’d never get there. And now here I bloody am. So it’s very surreal, very surreal. And Nikkita, I was so happy I got to wrestle her for my first match. I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent for my first match.”

It’s been a long road to this point.

Rain also looked back on a major setback in 2023 when she suffered a torn ACL, an injury she feared could derail her momentum on the independent scene. Despite that, she pushed forward and ultimately reached the WWE stage she once doubted she’d ever see.

She also credited Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, for playing a surprising role in helping her get started in the business. Hearing their accents during NXT UK programming sparked a realization that wrestling training might be closer than she thought.

“I thought, ‘well, you know what? I’ll give this wrestling thing a go and see if it actually does take off’. Because NXT UK was a thing and that kind of gave me hope. I heard Pretty Deadly speaking and I heard their accents and I was like, ‘oh, I know the accent, that’s my accent. They must wrestle around me. They must have trained around me’. So I messaged one of them and they got back to me and said there’s a training school 20 minutes away from you. And I was like, ‘oh, okay, maybe this can become a thing.’”

As it turns out, things moved faster than she ever expected.

Rain revealed that she only found out about her NXT debut plans during WrestleMania weekend, describing the whirlwind nature of how quickly everything came together after her recent dark match.

“I haven’t really had a lot of guidance in what they expect from me. It’s all just happened very fast. They’ve just thrown me in the deep end. Got a text during WrestleMania, ‘You’re filming this vignette for NXT’ and was like, ‘Oh! Really? Okay. I didn’t know this was gonna be happening so fast. I just did my dark match last week’ and so, yeah, it just all happened in a flash so, I haven’t even got to that point yet of what’s expected of me.”