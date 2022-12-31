AEW has announced a loaded line-up for the first Dynamite episode of 2023.

It was previously announced that Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho for the first time ever will take place at Dynamite, and now another first-time-ever match has been announced in Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese.

Danielson is from nearby Everett, Washington, and is sure to receive a big home state pop. This will be his first time competing in Seattle since March 2015, and his first time working a match in Washington State since June 2019.

AEW World Champion MJF will also be on Wednesday’s Dynamite as he and Danielson build to their expected match. It was announced that MJF is “contractually obligated” to make an appearance at the Seattle Dynamite, but there’s no word yet on if he will be wrestling.

It was also previously announced that Washington State native Darby Allin will be in action as he challenges ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe for his AEW TNT Title, and now AEW has announced that another Washington State star will be in action as Swerve Strickland takes on AR Fox.

This will be the 8th singles bout between Strickland and Fox since November 2012. They have faced each other in numerous promotions, including Lucha Underground, EVOLVE, and CZW, among others. Their last match together saw Strickland get the win at EVOLVE 122 on February 16, 2019.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will also be in action during the first Dynamite of 2023 as she teams with Red Velvet to take on Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan.

Friday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage saw Cargill retain her title over Hogan. The dissension storyline continued with Velvet walking out on Cargill and Leila Grey after she held Cargill’s arm to prevent her from hitting Hogan.

The AEW World Tag Team Titles will also be on the line next Wednesday as The Acclaimed defends against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The two teams have feuded for a few weeks now.

AEW has been fairly quiet on Saraya’s mystery partner for the tag team match on the January 11 Dynamite in Los Angeles, which will see them go up against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Hayter gave a brief promo during last night’s Rampage and said she doesn’t care who Saraya chooses as her partner. It was later noted on commentary that AEW will be investigating Saraya’s possible partner on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Finally, AEW will provide an update on “Hangman” Adam Page during Dynamite, with news on if he will be medically cleared in time to face Jon Moxley during the January 11 Dynamite from Los Angeles.

Friday’s Rampage saw Tony Schiavone interview Moxley in the ring. Moxley talked about how he and Page fought everyone in AEW but each other for three years, but when they had their inevitable showdown, Page spent the night in a hospital while Moxley slept like a baby. Moxley knocked Page for being unable to get cleared, adding that he himself has been hurt for more than a decade and has continued to fight. Moxley challenged Page to a match on the January 11 Dynamite in Los Angeles, if he’s able to get cleared.

As noted, the January 4 Dynamite will mark the arrival of a new look for AEW’s flagship show. You can click here for a sneak peek at the changes, along with comments from AEW’s Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan.

Below is the updated card for next week’s Dynamite from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA:

* AEW investigates possible partners for Saraya against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on the January 11 Dynamite

* An update on Adam Page will be provided as he looks to get cleared for a January 11 Dynamite match against Jon Moxley

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated” to make an appearance

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.