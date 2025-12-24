It’s the busy season.

But Roman Reigns still found time to squeeze in a good deed.

Mimis Ravioli surfaced via social media with a photo of “The Original Tribal Chief” this week, along with a statement thanking the WWE Superstar for his charitable contributions during the holiday season.

They wrote the following:

“I don’t know if you know this guy story but he is a true hero. It’s two days before Christmas and all the money in the world and this guy is picking up pizza to deliver to the sick kids at the hospital on his own time. They don’t make them like this guy. This guy is what you call a true life hero. I’m glad we can call Joe [Anoa’i] our friend thank you for stopping by saying hello and bring the kids Pizza. “It’s an honor to have you walk through my doors buddy. Keep doing what you’re doing and keep paying it forward. God created people like you to make this a better place thank you guys from my family to everyone. I kept the line for 10 straight hours today and Mimi‘s. We won’t stop until every order is done thank you. We are blessed from my family, my friends and my workers. We thank you all.”

Roman Reigns resurfaced in WWE during the build-up to WWE Survivor Series, where he competed in the Men’s WarGames match. The early word heading into the New Year of 2026 is that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes could once again take place on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18 and April 19.

