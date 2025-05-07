– At the annual “Spring BreakThru” special themed-episode of AEW Dynamite at the MGM Music Hall Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts on April 16, Kristaps Porziņģis of the NBA’s Boston Celtics was in attendance.

– TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former ECW and WWE Superstar Rhino spoke with WRIF in Detroit, MI. about his AEW debut this week when AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision comes to “The Motor City.”

– Speaking of this week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision in Detroit, MI., former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland paid a special visit to The D-Man Music Therapy Studio in Berkeley, Michigan. Swerve spent time connecting with participants in the program, engaging in meaningful conversation and showing his support for the studio’s mission. “It just feels right,” Strickland said during an interview with WDIV-4: Click On Detroit. “If there’s any way I can give back or help inspire through music—even beyond the ring—I’m all for it.”

– Tony Schiavone sits down as the guest on the latest installment of the AEW digital series, “Close Up with Renee Paquette,” which you can watch below in its’ entirety courtesy of the official AEW YouTube channel.