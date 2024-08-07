The location for one of TNA’s biggest shows of the year has been revealed in a new backstage report.

According to Fightful Select, the 2024 Bound For Glory PLE will be taking place in Detroit, Michigan, marking the promotion’s first time holding the historic event in Michigan since 2006. Rumors were that Bound For Glory would be taking place in New York City or even internationally, but Detroit was the eventual winner. Last year’s Bound For Glory took place at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Regarding a future TNA event in the United Kingdom, Fightful reports that 2025 would be the soonest they would go there. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated.