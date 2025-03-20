– The location for the 2025 Money In The Bank premium live event has been decided. The show will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA., according to Wrestle Votes Radio.

– During his interview with Front Office Sports, Seth Rollins said his spot on the WrestleMania 41 card isn’t important to him.

“I don’t think it’s terribly important where it [vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns] sits on the card,” Rollins said. “Because to be honest with you, you just look at the names in that match and it’s a main event. It doesn’t really matter where it sits.”

– Also new from Seth Rollins is the latest installment of WWE Break It Down, where “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” talks about his various ring gear.

– On the new WWE Vault channel, WWE released the complete Big Show vs. Akebono Sumo Match from WrestleMania 21.