Salt Lake City is set to host a big WWE weekend later this year.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be the site of the Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, November 1st. The night before, a special Halloween-themed edition of WWE SmackDown will also take place at the same venue.

The news comes amid several updates regarding WWE’s streaming and television plans:

* WWE Premium Live Events will leave Peacock following this month’s Clash in Paris. Beginning in September, all PLEs will move to ESPN, an earlier rollout than the previously announced April 2026 launch.

* Saturday Night’s Main Event quarterly specials will now air exclusively on Peacock, ending their simulcast on NBC. With the November 1st event added, this year’s schedule will feature five SNME specials, including the December 13th show.

* WWE’s on-demand archive will remain on Peacock through the end of 2025, while NXT PLEs will continue there until March 2026.

* SmackDown replays will still be available on Peacock for 30 days following their original USA Network broadcast.