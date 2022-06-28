Impact Wrestling is returning to Philadelphia this summer for a TV taping and possible Impact Plus special.

The working plan is to return to the 2300 Arena in Philly, which is the former ECW Arena, according to Fightful Select. This is where the company taped from back in March.

Impact just started to run Philadelphia again in May 2019, and word is that there were tentative plans to return there before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed everything.

It was indicated that Impact could return to the 10,200-seat Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, but that was not confirmed. Impact has ran live events in the venue, as well as the TNA Lockdown 2009 and Bound For Glory 2011 events, among others.

Impact will have several summer TV and special event tapings between now and the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 8.

Impact will run their Against All Odds event this Friday from Center Stage in Atlanta. You can click here for the current card.

