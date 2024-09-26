Another update on the WWE Raw debut episode on Netflix in January of 2025 has surfaced.

Recent online reports claim the location for the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6, 2025 is scheduled to emanate from Los Angeles, California.

The final episode of WWE Raw on USA Network on December 30, 2024 is expected to take place in Houston, Texas.

As noted, WWE Raw switches to two hours every Monday night from October 7 – December 30, before reverting back to three hours every Monday night upon debuting on Netflix on 1/6.

We will keep you posted as additional details continue to surface regarding WWE’s highly-anticipated transition to Netflix.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)