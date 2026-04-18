Logan Paul is talking a big game ahead of his high-profile WrestleMania 42 showdown, and he’s not holding back when it comes to a certain NFL legend.

Paul is set to team with IShowSpeed and Austin Theory to face LA Knight and The Usos in the opening match of WrestleMania 42 Night 1. With the spotlight firmly on the bout, questions have surfaced about whether seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady could get involved, especially given his recent back-and-forth with Paul.

Asked if he’s prepared for a potential Brady appearance, Paul didn’t exactly sound concerned.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s washed up,” Paul said, per The Mirror. He also took a jab at Brady’s athletic credibility, claiming the NFL icon “was beaten by a YouTuber slash wrestler in his own sport,” referencing Brady’s inaugural Flag Football event back in March.

That’s one way to stir the pot.

As of now, there’s been no official word on whether Brady will appear at WrestleMania 42. However, the possibility hasn’t been ruled out, especially given his strong ties to Las Vegas.

Brady, who holds a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, is frequently in town, making a surprise appearance at ‘Mania far from out of the question.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to kick off with iShowSpeed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory vs. LA Knight and The Usos free on ESPN 2 on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Tom Brady goes off on WWE: “All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what’s going on, in a Football game you don’t know — There’s no fake BS we do in American Football.” (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/KN8vDGZZHG — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 19, 2026

WWE stars want to see Tom Brady in the ring after calling professional wrestling “cute” 😬 pic.twitter.com/BQLDtHhOnL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2026