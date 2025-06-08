Everyone was happy to see R-Truth’s surprise return at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 except two people.

John Cena and Logan Paul.

As noted, Truth was rehired by WWE and returned to the company at the premium live event on Saturday night in Los Angeles, CA., attacking Cena and effectively costing he and Paul their main event match against Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Following the show, Paul surfaced on social media, sharing a video to his official Instagram stories reacting to the unexpected return of the WWE veteran now going by the name Ron Killings.

“[I] had some time to digest the match tonight,” Paul began. “Man, I think it’s safe to say that John and I were clearly the better team. We had a little disagreement, a little miscommunication in the middle there, but that’s neither here nor there.”

Paul continued, “Look, it’s like I said last week, Cody and Jey are cheaters, man. They only won because R-Truth came back. That’s an objective fact. I said it last week, they can’t do anything in this business without having it handed to them, and R-Truth got unfired for whatever reason, and he came back and cost me and John the better team the match. So, that’s what I have to say about that. R-Truth, man, everyone else wants you back. I don’t.”