Logan Paul is scheduled to appear at the first SmackDown of the New Year.

The Rogers Arena is advertising the WWE United States Champion for the January 5, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Vancouver, B.C.

Also advertised for the WWE on FOX blue brand show is Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet.

Charlotte Flair is also listed in the advertisement, but will obviously not be there due to injury.