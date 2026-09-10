Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul are teaming up for a new combat sports reality series set to air on ESPN and Hulu.

According to Deadline, the brothers will coach opposing teams in a fight-based competition intended to appeal to a younger, male-skewing audience.

The project was previously developed under the working title “Fight Island,” though the series is currently untitled. Contestants will live and train together before competing in elimination fights across several disciplines, including MMA, boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai and karate.

“Split into rival teams, coached by two rival brothers, the fighters live and train together in the wild,” the report states.

The competitors will also select their own matchups, adding a strategic element to the competition.

“But the battle really begins before the fight, because fighters choose the matchups, turning every alliance, every rivalry into a strategic weapon,” the report continues. “Jake and Logan will send the losers of each fight home until just one man and one woman are left standing to claim victory.”

No premiere date has been announced.