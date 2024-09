Some exciting personal news has surfaced regarding Logan Paul.

The former WWE United States Champion surfaced on social media on Sunday evening to inform his fans that he and his wife, Nina Agdal, have welcomed their first child together to the world.

“Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat,” Logan wrote as the caption on Instagram to a couple of photos and video of their new bundle of joy.

Congratulations goes out to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal.