During a recent episode of his ImPaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed that he had offered “Stone Cold” Steve Austin $1 million to don the PRIME bottle costume at WrestleMania 41.

According to Paul, Austin declined the proposal. Austin later confirmed that the offer was indeed made — and that he turned it down. He also made it clear that he was legitimately annoyed that the news got out.

In a follow-up vlog on his YouTube channel, Paul came across Austin’s image on the side of a WWE production truck and took the opportunity to publicly apologize for revealing the private conversation.

“Mr Cold, I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize,” Paul said in the video. “I didn’t mean to expose any private business conversations. I was hungover. I had a crazy night in Vegas. I was on my podcast and sometimes I say too much. In fact, most times I say too much, Steve. I have a big mouth and a platform to say a bunch of sh*t and I said a bunch of sh*t. I’m sorry, Steve. I hope I didn’t ruin our relationship. I hope we can work together in the future.”

Paul continued, “By the way, I completely understand why you wouldn’t accept a million dollars to get in the PRIME bottle. It’s not your thing. We knew it was a reach, Steve. You’re a legend. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. We tried, it didn’t work out this time, but I hope to see you in the future and I hope you’re not mad at me Mr. Cold.”

While “The Texas Rattlesnake” was not interested, “The Whole F’N Show” is. RVD Says He’d Take $1 Million To Be PRIME Mascot.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)