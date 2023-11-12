Logan Paul is turning up everywhere.

On Saturday night, the WWE United States Champion appeared on-camera at the UFC 295 pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Paul appeared in the crowd, listed as an “Influencer, Boxer & Professional Wrestler,” while carrying his WWE United States Championship and holding up his phone screen which read, “SHOUT OUT DOMINIK MYSTERIO.”

Check out a photo of Logan Paul’s on-camera cameo at UFC 295 above, or via the post embedded below courtesy of the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram feed.