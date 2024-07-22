Don’t expect to see Logan Paul make a return to the world of combat sports any time soon.

While supporting his brother at the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing pay-per-view over the weekend, the WWE United States Champion was asked about a potential return to the sport of the sweet science.

“We’ll see, bro,” Paul said. “I’ll only hop back in the ring with a fight that excites me. I don’t have that desire to. No, I felt like I did the Floyd (Mayweather) thing. You know, I need to be inspired by the dance part.”

He continued, “I got a good thing going on in the WWE, bro. I’m the United States champion, and I’m much better at wrestling than I am at boxing.”

Logan Paul is scheduled to defend his WWE United States Championship against LA Knight at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event on August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio.