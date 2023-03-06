Logan Paul has arrived to the TD Garden for tonight’s WWE RAW, and he’s looking for hometown star John Cena.

Paul is back on WWE TV tonight for his first face-off with Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 39, while Cena is there to build to the WrestleMania 39 match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. WWE posted a clip of Paul at RAW, seen below, showing the social media star looking for Cena backstage at the TD Garden in Boston.

WWE tweeted the clip and captioned it with, “@LoganPaul has arrived and is already up to something [eyes emoji]”

It remains to be seen what Paul may be “up to” past a showdown with Rollins, but we will keep you updated.

As we’ve noted, at one point WWE had plans to do Cena vs. Paul at WrestleMania 39. The internal working plan this past November going into the Survivor Series was to build to Paul vs. Cena, but that was nixed and by mid-December they were working on plans for Cena vs. Theory, and eventually Paul vs. Rollins.

Below is the aforementioned clip from WWE, along with a clip Paul posted that shows him arriving and enjoying a Prime drink:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1632859933463986177

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.