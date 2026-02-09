Wrestling had a strong presence at Super Bowl LX, with stars from multiple promotions spotted throughout the crowd in San Francisco.

On the WWE side, Becky Lynch shared a photo from the game featuring herself alongside Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston (see below), giving fans a glimpse of the trio enjoying the big night (see below).

More on that in a moment.

Logan Paul was also in attendance, though his appearance didn’t go unnoticed, or unreacted to, by the crowd, as he was met with loud boos (see video below). Paul responded in kind, flashing rude hand gestures toward fans after the hostile reception, before showing off his Pokémon card.

AEW talent was well represented as well.

Swerve Strickland posted a photo of himself at the game with Darby Allin (see below), pointing out that both hail from Washington, home of the Seattle Seahawks. Elsewhere in the stadium, Big Boom AJ was seen attending the event with his family, proudly rocking AEW merchandise (see below).

Also in attendance from TNA Wrestling were Ryan Nemeth and Mara Sade.

Regarding Kofi Kingston being at the game, The New Day member surfaced via social media after the game, revealing that he actually got a free ticket to the game thanks to Rollins and Lynch.

“Wish the result was different, but I have to thank Seth & Becky for making this possible,” Kingston wrote via X. “Watching your team play in the Super Bowl is such a rare experience [and] I’m beyond grateful for their thoughtfulness.”

Kingston continued, “BIG Salute to the Cap’n [and] The Man! I am forever indebted…”

