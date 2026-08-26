Any talk of backstage issues between Logan Paul and Bron Breakker appears to be news to them.

Jonathan Coachman recently claimed on The Coach and Bro Show that Breakker and Paul reportedly don’t get along behind the scenes in WWE.

“So now he also reportedly doesn’t really get along with Logan Paul that well backstage,” Coachman said of Breakker.

Paul quickly reacted to the claim on social media, writing, “wtf lol.”

Paul’s latest vlog provided another response to the report, this time with Breakker involved. The two crossed paths backstage, with Breakker appearing happy to see his Vision stablemate. They laughed about a previous time they spent together and discussed plans to go out after the show.

After exchanging a slap handshake, someone asked the pair, “Haven’t you guys been beefing?”

Paul laughed at the question before Breakker responded.

“Jesus Christ. There is some narrative every week,” Breakker said.

Paul added, “Insane news to wake up to.”

The interaction would seem to put any talk of legitimate issues between the two to rest.

Breakker and Paul have been aligned as members of The Vision since Paul joined the group in November.