Logan Paul continues to recover from the torn triceps injury that has sidelined him from in-ring competition, but the WWE star says the setback hasn’t had a major impact on his day-to-day routine.

Speaking on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast (see video below), Paul provided an update on his condition and explained that because the injury occurred in his left arm and he is right-handed, he’s been able to navigate most daily activities without significant issues.

While he remains unable to wrestle, Paul has continued making WWE appearances during his recovery.

“I’ve been brutally injured, like, way more, more than this,” Paul said. “This one will have the longest recovery, but all things considered, it’s the least inconvenient injury possible. Because I have both hands, I’m right-handed, I just can’t bend it. It’s like, texting is a little annoying.”

Paul underwent surgery in May after suffering a torn triceps during an episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The injury occurred in a tag team match that saw Paul and Austin Theory defeat The Street Profits.

Although the recovery process is expected to keep him out of action for approximately six months, Paul appears to be taking the setback in stride.

The social media star previously admitted he underestimated the severity of the injury, noting that the torn triceps left him feeling “mentally stuck” due to the momentum it cost him in WWE.

For now, Paul remains on the sidelines as he continues his rehabilitation, with a return to the ring expected once he receives medical clearance.