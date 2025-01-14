– The PRP has an article with details on Damian Priest’s new theme song, which features Kerry King of the popular band Slayer.

– Dakota Kai took to X to comment on coming up short against Lyra Valkyria in her attempt to become the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion on the second episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from January 13 in San Jose, CA. “It may not have been my night, but if anything, my journey proves this isn’t over,” Kai wrote via X. “With my whole heart, thank you. I love you forever.”

It may not have been my night.. but if anything, my journey proves this isn’t over. With my whole heart, thank you ily forever — (@ImKingKota) January 14, 2025

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Adam Pearce shared the following video and photo of themselves backstage with the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria just moments after her history-making win.

Congratulations to your first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion @Real_Valkyria. The beginning of a brand new legacy…in a brand new era. pic.twitter.com/uYJoluVCfL — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2025

Honored to witness history firsthand tonight in San Jose. Congratulations to the very first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, @Real_Valkyria! pic.twitter.com/3UL9G5FCQS — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 14, 2025

– Logan Paul wants a piece of Bad Bunny. After the music artist told Rolling Stone this week that he wants to return to WWE and “put his life at risk in the ring,” Paul hopped on his Instagram Stories and responded by writing, “Then get in the ring with me.” View a screenshot of the post below. TMZ.com covered the post as well, adding some mainstream fuel to a potential Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul showdown in WWE.