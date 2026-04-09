Logan Paul is opening up about the influence Vince McMahon had on him during his transition into WWE.

Speaking on a new episode of WWE’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast with Stephanie McMahon (see below), Paul discussed his evolution from social media star to in-ring performer, while reflecting on lessons he picked up from the former WWE Chairman along the way.

One lesson stood out above the rest.

“You know what I learned from that, and your dad just in general — it’s all about the show,” Paul said. “It’s all about the product. He built something that he would have died for. Like, actually. Like, it was all about entertaining people. I have so much just respect for that.”

Paul went on to recall his early conversations with Vince McMahon about joining WWE, noting there was a clear generational gap when it came to understanding social media and viral content.

Even so, that didn’t stop McMahon from recognizing its value.

Stephanie McMahon pointed out that Vince understood the importance of social media early on, even if he didn’t fully grasp the details behind it. Paul agreed, praising McMahon’s adaptability and leadership style.

“That’s the brilliance of Vince McMahon,” Paul said. “We’ve seen that over the years. It’s like, you have this ability to adapt, even if you aren’t entirely sure what’s going on. You rely on people who are experts in a craft. And the WWE and Vince trusted me. I was the last person Vince ever signed, which I thought was really cool.”

That trust clearly left a lasting impression.

As noted, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in January 2024 following a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant. The ongoing suit includes allegations of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, McMahon was indirectly referenced on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, as CM Punk took a verbal shot without naming him directly, referring to a “weird old man” while mentioning the infamous Roman Reigns dog food segment from 2019.