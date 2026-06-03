Logan Paul now has a much different perspective on CM Punk’s infamous triceps injury.

After suffering a torn triceps of his own during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23, Paul admitted that he owes Punk an apology for previously mocking the injury and questioning how serious it could be.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast (see video below), Paul revealed that the injury was far worse than he ever imagined. Reflecting on Punk being sidelined for months after tearing his triceps in 2024, Paul admitted he originally didn’t have much sympathy.

“I tore my tricep off the bone, and a little piece of bone literally came with the tendon. It’s insane because — I’ll be honest, when CM Punk tore his tricep, I just thought he was a major pssy,” Paul said. “I cut a promo about it. I’m like, ‘You tore your wittle tricep?’ When I said it, I was like, ‘I hope this doesn’t ever happen to me.’ And he was just standing there and I remember thinking, ‘The dude tore his tricep. How was he out for six months? How bad could it be? It’s a f**ing tricep.’ It’s horrible.”

Paul suffered the injury while teaming with Austin Theory as The Vision defended the WWE World Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. According to Paul, the injury occurred during the final moments of the match on the last major spot he was scheduled to take.

“So what had happened was, I was on the outside, a nearly 300-pound [Angelo] Dawkins comes flying over the ropes,” Paul said. “He lands on me, my arm is flexed in trying to catch him landing on the ground — and too much weight, too much tension. I could feel the tendon snap off the elbow.”

The social media star-turned-WWE performer said he knew immediately that something was seriously wrong.

Not good.

Paul recalled informing Theory of the injury while the match was still ongoing, forcing him to continue working through the pain before making sure Bron Breakker didn’t accidentally worsen the damage during the post-match celebration.

“I told Austin [Theory] when we were in the ring, I said, ‘I tore my tricep.’ And he looks at — we’re still working — and he looks at me, he’s like, ‘What? Are you fing serious?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ And then Bron Breakker goes to raise our arms because we had just won the match,” he said. “And I go, ‘I hurt my arm, I hurt my arm, I hurt my arm.’ And he takes a second. I’m like, ‘Please, careful, careful.’ And then he slowly raises it up and it was fine. But in that moment, I was like, bro, my partner’s about to rip my fing arm off more than it already is.”