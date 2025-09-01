Logan Paul feels he brought the best out of John Cena on Sunday.

And many fans and critics seem to agree.

Following his loss to the former Undisputed WWE Champion in the co-main event of WWE Clash In Paris on August 31, Paul surfaced via social media with his thoughts on the match.

“When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object,” Paul’s X statement began. “I wanted a match with John Cena to prove that I not only belong in the business but can bring the best out of the business.”

Paul continued, “Mission accomplished.”

The former WWE United States Champion would go on to refer to his match with the “Never Seen 17” time world champion in Paris as the “peak of professional wrestling.”

“For me, last night was peak professional wrestling. Fair play to John, an absolute mastermind of the craft. He wrestles better than Pablo Picasso paints… [I don’t know] if it’ll ever be understood how good he is. Although my hand wasn’t raised, I came away with more victories than I can count. Grateful. Go toe to toe with another GOAT, check.”

The social media mega star then finished the post by writing, “Ps – les fans français sont putain de fous,” which in English translates to “Ps – French fans are f**king crazy.”